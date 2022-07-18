City schools do well in ICSE examinations

Students in city schools put up a good performance in the ICSE (Class 10) examinations the results of which were declared by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Sunday.

Students of St. Thomas Residential School, Mukkolakkal, secured the second and third merit positions at the national level. Athira S.J. was the second national topper and first in the State with 99.6% marks. Gowri Arun was the third national topper and second in the State with 99.4% marks. Vishnu U. Prabhu secured the third rank in the State with 99.2% marks. Of the 211 students who appeared for the examinations, 182 secured distinction.

L’ecole Chempaka, Edavacode, students Malavika Kishore and Devashree Vishnudas bagged the third position in the State merit list with 99.2% marks. Krishna D. Nair, Pavan R. Bijeesh, and Parvathy Padma Kumar followed with 99% marks. Ganga B. Nair and Prerana Rao with 98.8% marks shared the third position. Of the 122 students who sat for the examinations, 109 had distinction.

Aditya Sankar topped Christ Nagar Higher Secondary School, Kowdiar, with 99% marks. Amanda Angel Miranda secured 98.6% marks, while Aaron Joshidas J.A. and Niveditha Madhu shred the third spot with 98.4% marks. As many as 156 of the 180 students who appeared for the examinations secured distinction.

Vismaya Mohan secured 99% marks to top Holy Angels’ ISC school, Nanthancode. Joanna Marilyn Shelley bagged the second position with 98.8% marks, and Parvathi B. Namboothiri followed with 98.6% marks. Of the 171 students who took the examination, 152 secured distinction.

At Loyola School, Sreekaryam, Jesswin George secured 98.8% marks, and Nehan S. Assim followed close behind with 98.6% marks. Of the 91 students who sat for the examinations, 90 secured distinctions and one first class.

Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Nalanchira, registered 100% pass in the examinations. Sreya Vinod topper the school with 98.6% marks, followed by Rahul Krishna V. and Ardra S. Hari with 98%. Tessa Anna John, Chinmayi P.S., Parthiv Sathish, Gauri G. Thampi, secured 97.8%. Of the 207 students who took the examinations, 167 secured distinction.

At Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Kunnumpuram, 60 of the 71 students who took the examination secured distinction. Sivadersana J and Smrithi R. Ajith topped the school with 98.2% marks. Adi Sankar bagged the second position with 97.8 %. As many as 29 students secured more than 90% marks.