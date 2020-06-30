City schools display stellar results in SSLC examination

City schools continued to display stellar results in the SSLC examinations.

A number of government schools in the city registered 100% success. These included Government HSS for Boys and Government Girls HSS, both at Karamana; Government HS, Chala; Government Model HSS for Girls, Pattom; Government HS, Vanchiyoor; GV Raja Sports School; PSNM Government Boys HSS, Peroorkada; Government HSS, and Government Girls VHSS, both at Pettah; Government Tamil HSS, Chala; Government HS, Kalady and Pappanamcode; Government Sanskrit HS Fort; and Government Regional Fisheries Technical HS and VHSS.

In the aided sector, students of St. John’s Model HSS, Nalanchira; St. Goretti’s Girls HS, Nalanchira; NSS HSS, Kesavadasapuram and Palkulangara; St. Philomena’s Girls HS, Poonthura; St. Joseph’s HSS; Fort Boys HS and Fort Girls Mission HS; St. Antony’s HSS, Valiathura; and Haji CHMKM Vocational Higher Secondary School registered 100% success.

In the unaided sector, St. Thomas HSS, Mukkolakkal; Christ Nagar English Higher Secondary School; Nirmala Bhavan Girls HSS, Kowdiar; Carmel Girls HSS; Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Vazhuthacaud; and Shree Vidyadhiraja Vidyamandir HSS secured 100% results.

Students of Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Nalanchira, secured 100% results. Three of the 32 students got full A+. Holy Angels’ Convent HSS too had 100% pass, with 58 students securing A+ in all subjects.

St. Mary’s HSS, Pattom, where 1,785 students appeared for the examination, the second most in the State, had a pass percentage of 99.94. All but one student passed.

As many as 129 students secured full A+. All seven students from Government VHSS for the Deaf, Jagathy, who appeared for the SSLC and THSLC examinations passed. Ganga S. Kumar secured A+ in all subjects.

Pass percentage

The pass percentage in the Thiruvananthapuram revenue district was 98.94%, up from 97.96% last year.

Of the 34,689 students who appeared for the examinations, 34,322 became eligible for higher studies. Of them, 17,378 were boys and 16,944 were girls. The pass percentage in Attingal educational district was 98.47%, in Thiruvananthapuram 99.09%, and Neyyattinkara 99.35%.

Of the 3,729 students who obtained A+ in all subjects, 1,104 were boys and 2,625 were girls. As many as 1,564 students secured A+ in the Attingal educational district; 1,026 in the Thiruvananthapuram; and 1,139 in Neyyattinkara.

Sree Chitra Home

Residents of the Sree Chitra Home here secured 100% results in the SSLC examinations this year.

Minister for Social Justice K.K. Shylaja spoke to the residents over phone and congratulated them. Seventeen students — 14 girls and three boys — sat for the exams. The students who put up a good show in the examinations despite adverse circumstances were a model to others, the Minister said.