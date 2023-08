August 25, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST

Thiruvananthapuram

Vinu Hari Nair and Akarsh S. Nair, students of Class XI and IX of St. Mary’s Central School, Poojappura, here, have been chosen to attend the Artek camp from India.

Of the 14 participants from India, three won the contest to attend the camp. Two of them are from the the school. They will be in Russia for a 22-day camp beginning August 28.

