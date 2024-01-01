City rings in new year on a festive note

January 01, 2024 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Large crowds turned out to ring in the new year in the State capital, and the tourist destinations of Varkala and Kovalam on Sunday.

Revellers thronged thoroughfares, ready to bid farewell to 2023 and welcome 2024 on a joyful note. Entire families, including the very young and the old, and youngsters were ready to have fun on New Year’s Eve in the company of family and friends. Young men and women flocked to the centre of the celebrations in the city – the LMS-Kanakakkunnu-Manaveeyam Veedhi stretch to see and be seen.

Traffic moved at snail’s pace here, with the Tourist department’s Vasanthotsavam continuing to add sparkle to the Christmas-New Year celebrations. Kanakakkunnu, glowing golden with illumination and hosting a range of events such as flower show, pet show, food festival, and cultural programmes, saw good crowds looking to have a gala time on the last day of the year. The turnout was also a good sign for government plans to transform Kanakakkunnu into a centre of nightlife.

Manaveeyam Veedhi, the first nightlife destination in the city, began attracting revellers early, even from outside the city, though the increased security measures in the wake of recent untoward incident put a slight damper on the mood. Many were content to hang out with loved ones, taking selfies and dancing to their own tune as they enjoyed the vibe of the first new year since the cultural corridor was opened to nightlife. If the relative quiet was enjoyed by some, others were left underwhelmed with the atmosphere.

Many pockets in the city also saw a good turnout, people ready to eat out at the thattukadas and from the food trucks and tea shops lining the streets and have a nice, quiet start to the new year.

Kovalam and Varkala expectedly remained the hotspot of the festivities, with hotels and resorts lining up an array of programmes to entertain visitors, both domestic and foreign. Music and dance and gala dinners kept energy levels high and people swinging till just after midnight. Crowds had begun thronging the beaches at both the destinations since afternoon.

The city police had thrown a tight security blanket, with entry points to the city sealed and vehicle checks conducted as people reached the city from the suburbs for the festivities. Surveillance was stepped up with police personnel posted at major junctions and hangouts to prevent any untoward incidents. The police also took steps to prevent rash and negligent driving in areas such as Kowdiar, Kuravankonam, Kanakakkunnu, and NH-66.

Entry to beaches and popular hangouts was restricted after midnight and organisers of DJ parties and other celebrations asked to wind up programmes by 12.30 a.m.