City police to intensify drive against footpath obstructions

June 26, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The City police have intensified ‘Operation White Carpet’ that aims at pedestrian safety by ensuring unobstructed and secure passage on footpaths.

In a statement, District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) C.H. Nagaraju said that 5,289 vehicle owners were fined and 16 cases registered for obstructing the passage of pedestrians on footpaths in May.

The police have been cracking down on unauthorised businesses, encroachments and illegal parking on footpaths. The drive also involved sensitising pedestrians on using zebra-crossings while crossing roads.

As many as 25,569 motorists have been fined till date in connection with the drive that got under way on January 30. A total of 37 cases have also been registered.

Several illegal wayside stalls, encroachments and flagpoles have been removed by traffic police officers during the last five months. A total of 3,041 complaints and suggestions were received from the public through the Traffic Eye WhatsApp number 9497930005.

According to Mr. Nagaraju, the city has been divided into 17 sectors for effective enforcement with traffic sector officials assigned to each sector. Letters have been issued to various agencies entrusted with road maintenance to repainting faded zebra lines on city roads. Steps have also been adopted to trim tree branches that obstructed the visibility of drivers.

An engineering wing will be formed in the traffic enforcement unit to close potholes to ensure safe travel with the cooperation of the public and various departments.

