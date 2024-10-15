City police register 37 cases against private buses under special drive

The Kochi City police on Monday registered 37 cases against private buses and took six buses into custody as part of a special drive. While two drivers were booked for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, 18 buses were charged for rash and negligent driving and another 17 for overspeeding.

K.S. Sudarshan, Deputy Commissioner (Law & Order and Traffic), said stern action would continue against erring private buses. “A spate of incidents involving private buses in recent times has triggered the drive. Rash and negligent driving and overspeeding remain the most commonly committed offences. Of late, we have intensified steps to suspend the licences of erring drivers as a deterrent,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Ernakulam District Private Bus Operators Association threatened to launch a protest, including potential suspension of services, if the police continued with what they alleged as “unwarranted action against private buses”.

Association secretary K.B. Suneer alleged that there was no ground for the special drive claiming that incidents involving private buses had come down compared to the past. He said that the instant drive was motivated by a media report on how private buses were reined in during the tenure of a former Deputy Commissioner, thus forcing the present incumbent to act as well.

The said report in a daily was on an incident in which a private bus had knocked down a Class 9 student and her father in front of the Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School (GGHSS), Ernakulam, last Saturday. The girl ended up with a fractured hand following which a protest was held in front of the school under the aegis of parent-teacher associations.

“We strongly protest this action and will meet the Deputy Commissioner on Tuesday to raise the issue. Also, at present, bus operators are being penalised for offences committed by employees based on photographs captured by all and sundry. Why not take action against the employees?” asked Mr. Suneer.

Sumi Joy Oliapuram, PTA president for high school and higher secondary sections of GGHSS, however, welcomed the action against private buses saying that the association had formally lodged a complaint with District Police Chief (Kochi City) on Monday. The petition demanded that private buses be made to stop only at the bus stop near the school and not in front of the school as was the practice now, stop illegal parking next to the school, mark zebra lines for safe pedestrian crossings and install relevant traffic signages like school zone, she said.