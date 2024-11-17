City police launch special drive against Motor Vehicles Act violations

The city traffic police have seized several motorcycles that lacked number plates and sporting modifications in violation of the Motor Vehicles Act. Twenty cases have been registered in against the owners in connection with the violations, City Police Commissioner Sparjan Kumar said on Sunday. The vehicles will be produced before the court, the Commissioner said. He also announced the city police’s resolve to continue the special drive in the days ahead. The police have also requested the public to pass on information regarding MVA violations via the ‘Traffic Eye’ WhatsApp number 9497930055.