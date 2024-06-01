GIFT a SubscriptionGift
City police issues directions for school students’ transport

Updated - June 01, 2024 10:42 pm IST

Published - June 01, 2024 10:37 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The City police have issued directions to ensure the safe and smooth travel of school students during the new academic year commencing Monday.

Vehicles transporting students to schools should stop at safe locations in school zones and drop off or pick them without disrupting traffic or endangering other motorists. Vehicle parking will not be permitted on roads near educational institutions. Besides, vehicles that have been parked on undesignated spots will be removed using a recovery van. Legal action will be initiated in such cases.

Such vehicles will be permitted to approach the schools to pick their wards only half-an-hour before the end of class hours.

Those transporting students will not be permitted to carry more than the permissible limits of passengers. Such vehicles must possess fitness certificates and permits issued under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Buses that are directly operated by schools must pick up and drop off students, and be parked within the school compound. A queue system must be strictly followed while students embark and disembark the vehicles. Each vehicle must have a driver and an assistant to oversee students’ movements.

The police have urged motorists to slow down at school zones and stop to enable children to cross roads.

Goods vehicles will not be allowed at school zones during class hours and other rush hours.

The police have instructed school authorities to ensure that bus drivers and assistants display utmost caution while accompanying students in crossing roads.

