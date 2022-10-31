City police intensify manhunt in Museum and Kuravankonam cases

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 31, 2022 00:18 IST

The City police have intensified their manhunt for one or more suspects who assaulted an early morning walker near the Museum and attempted to break into a house in Kuravankonam a few days ago.

Meanwhile, CCTV footage of possibly the same unidentified intruder loitering near houses in Kuravankonam late Saturday has precipitated a sense of vulnerability among city residents.

The Museum police that called the complainant in the sexual assault case to record her statement also conducted an identification parade. Seven suspects who were produced before the complainant were let off after she failed to identify any of them.

At the same time, the outcry that the cases have triggered did little to deter the perpetrator in the Kuravankonam case as the same person allegedly made another attempt to break into houses around 11.30 p.m. on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order, Traffic) Ajit Kumar said the investigation is progressing in the right direction. He, however, added the police were yet to ascertain whether the suspects in the Museum and Kuravankonam cases were the same.

