City police initiate Operation Supari against anti-socials, goondas

January 11, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The City police have initiated Operation Supari, a special drive against anti-socials and goondas. As part of this, the City police will collect and collate not only previous crime history but also history of all benamis of the goons.

In recent weeks, there have been cases of such anti-socials indulging in threats and extortion. No complaints are being raised. The City police have now requested the public to come forward and complain against such elements. Stringent action will be taken against them and their supporters.

Action will be taken against private businessmen using anti-socials as protectors or as goons against their competitors. All benami dealings of anti-socials would be investigated and stringent action taken, said a press release from the City police.

CONNECT WITH US