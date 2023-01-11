HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

City police initiate Operation Supari against anti-socials, goondas

January 11, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The City police have initiated Operation Supari, a special drive against anti-socials and goondas. As part of this, the City police will collect and collate not only previous crime history but also history of all benamis of the goons.

In recent weeks, there have been cases of such anti-socials indulging in threats and extortion. No complaints are being raised. The City police have now requested the public to come forward and complain against such elements. Stringent action will be taken against them and their supporters.

Action will be taken against private businessmen using anti-socials as protectors or as goons against their competitors. All benami dealings of anti-socials would be investigated and stringent action taken, said a press release from the City police.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.