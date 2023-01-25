HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

|Sportstar Aces Awards 2023 | VOTE FOR TOP CATEGORIES

Kochi city police get four more self-balancing scooters

January 25, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau
Justice Devan Ramachandran checking out a self-balancing scooter. 

Justice Devan Ramachandran checking out a self-balancing scooter.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Kochi city police received four self-balancing scooters on Wednesday. Justice Devan Ramachandran of the Kerala High Court handed over the scooters to Deputy Commissioner of Police S. Sasidharan.  

The project to hand over the scooters, looking like hoverboards with a stand, was steered by Better Kochi Response Group and Rotary Club of Cochin Central in collaboration with Asset Homes and Global Public School.  

Cochin Smart Mission Limited and Canara Bank had earlier given six hoverboards (self-balancing scooters) to the police. They are effective in patrolling in crowded places and narrow streets. The scooters can be operated at a maximum speed of 18 km per hour and can carry up to 120 kg. They can be operated on surfaces with a 30-degree incline. Fully-charged batteries last for about 25 km, said a release.  

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.