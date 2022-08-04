Kerala

City police form squad to bust drug rackets

Staff Reporter THIRUVANANTHAPURAM August 04, 2022 21:18 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 21:18 IST

The City police have constituted a special squad to crack down on drug sales that are suspectedly prevalent in the vicinity of the Government Medical College Hospital here that is frequented by people from various parts of the State.

According to City Police Commissioner G. Sparjan Kumar, the special drive has led to the arrest of a suspected wholesale dealer with alleged possession of 3kg of ganja.

The Medical College police have recorded the arrest of Shibu, 39, of Avattuthara in Vizhinjam who was nabbed from a lodge near the hospital on Thursday.

Acting on the basis of a tip-off, the police apprehended the accused who is suspected to have been trafficking narcotic substances from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. He allegedly supplied the contraband in small packets to retail peddlers from lodge rooms. Efforts are under way to identify the other members of the drug racket, the police said.

