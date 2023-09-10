HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

City police embarks on initiative to reorient student interests

The ‘Agniparavakal’ programme is being implemented in collaboration with Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL), Kerala Academy of Skill Excellence (KASE), and the General Education department.

September 10, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The City police have embarked on a unique programme with various agencies to reorient the attitude of school ‘backbenchers’.

The ‘Agniparavakal’ programme is being implemented in collaboration with Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL), Kerala Academy of Skill Excellence (KASE), and the General Education department.

While the Government Model Boys Higher Secondary School (HSS) in Thycaud has been chosen for the pilot project, the initiative derives inspiration from a similar programme that was successfully undertaken in Mattancherry Vocational Higher Secondary School in Kochi after being conceptualised by its Principal Fasil.

Government Model Boys HSS principal Pramod is the supervisor of the programme in Thiruvananthapuram.

According to the District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) C.H. Nagaraju, who is the patron of the initiative, the 100-day programme comprises a five-day residential camp with students undertaking a special training programme over the remaining 95 days.

It aims at helping students adopt a fresh positive look at their life circumstances and also assist them in personality development, self-esteem building, public speaking, and focusing on academics, sports and healthy habits. The programme is run with the help of mentors, motivation speakers, public personalities and subject experts in various fields.

While General Education Minister V. Sivankutty reviewed the pilot programme, Smart City chief executive officer Arun Vijayan, KASE managing director Veena Madhavan, Director of General Education Shanavas S. and KASE chief operating officer Vinod interacted with the students.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.