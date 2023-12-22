City police declare red zone prohibiting use of drones

December 22, 2023 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvananthapuram City police have declared a temporary red zone in an area within 100-metre radius of the venues of the Navakerala Sadas in the city on its concluding day on Saturday.

The public meetings will be held under the Vattiyurkavu, Poojappura, Vizhinjam, Nemom and Kazhakuttam police stations.

An order issued by the District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) has prohibited the use of drones and drone cameras in the red zone except those deployed for surveillance by the law enforcement agency from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday.

The Navakerala Sadas mass outreach programme of the State government will come to a close with a joint public meeting of the Vattiyurkavu and Thiruvananthapuram Assembly constituencies at Central Polytechnic College in Vattiyurkavu.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.