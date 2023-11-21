ADVERTISEMENT

City of Literature: Kozhikode Corporation councillors to be honoured

November 21, 2023 01:58 am | Updated 01:58 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The authorities at the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School for Girls, Nadakkavu, and the Promoting Regional Schools to International Standards through Multiple (PRISM) interventions project at the school will honour councillors and functionaries of the Kozhikode Corporation who have worked towards making Kozhikode a ‘City of Literature’.

Organising committee members said on Monday that an event would be held at the Nadakkavu school at 6 p.m. on November 22. Writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair would be chief guest. They pointed out that the work done by the Corporation to get the ‘City of Literature’ tag was praiseworthy. One of the aims of the PRISM project was to help students involve in art and literature along with studies. It was important to rope in the younger generation too in literature-related activities. The event would be followed by staging of the play Daya, based on a novel by MT. It is directed by Satheesh K. Satheesh.

