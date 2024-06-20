‘City of Literature’ declaration in Kozhikode on June 23

Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh will declare Kozhikode as the Unesco’s ‘City of Literature’ on June 23. Mayor Beena Philip told the media on Thursday that the event would be held at Jubilee Hall, Tali, at 5.30 p.m. Writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair will be awarded the Kozhikode Corporation’s diamond jubilee award. Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas will unveil the ‘City of Literature’ logo and launch its website. Lyricist-musician Kaithapram Damodaran Namboodiri will be present. Ms. Philip said the Corporation would hold events in association with other cities across the world chosen as creative cities by Unesco.

Related Topics Kerala / Kozhikode