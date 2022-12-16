City gears up for a novel flower show

December 16, 2022 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The city is gearing up for a flower show in the run-up to the Christmas and New Year celebrations. The flower show that will begin on December 21 promises to be different from previous such shows. The show, ‘Nagaravasantham,’ is organised by the Kerala Rose Society, Tourism department, and the District Tourism Promotion Council, in association with the city Corporation. Besides the exhibition and sale of regular ornamental and flowering plants, the show will stand out on account of installations and art. Hundreds of installations are getting ready at a workshop at Sooryakanthi on the Kanakakkunnu premises. Nearly a hundred artists under the supervision of artist Hylesh are giving the final touches to the installations in time for the show.

Vasantham as theme

Nearly 60 installations will be set up on the Kanakakkunnu premises, and 40 in other places in the city. Twenty students of the College of Fine Arts are getting the paintings ready at the Sooryakanthi. The theme for the installations and the paintings is Vasantham (spring). Most of the installations are designed with plants in them.

Other attractions of the show include ornamental fish exhibition, food court, decorative lighting. Competitions for the public and commercial florists and adventure sports too will be part of the show. The programmes will go on till 1 a.m., giving visitors a feel of night life in the city. Besides Kanakakkunnu, plants will line both sides of road stretches such as Spencer Junction-Kowdiar, LMS-PMG, and Corporation office-Devaswom Board junction. The road from Vellayambalam to Sasthamangalam and Vazhuthcaud too have lots of flowers.