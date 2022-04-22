City firms wins three excellence awards

Kozhikode

The Institute of Indian Foundrymen, Kolkata, has conferred its three prestigious awards on city-based Peekay Steel Castings Private Limited. The recognition includes the Export Excellence Award for 2021 apart from the Green Foundry of the Year award and the best technical paper of the year-2021. Factors such as the maximum value of export, number of countries involved, adoption of unique technologies in casting, process improvement, energy conservation and environment management were taken into account to finalise the winners. The awards were presented to the winner at an event held in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar on April 18, a press release said.