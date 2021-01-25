City development top on agenda

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

25 January 2021 00:18 IST

Chief Minister to take part in seminar to be held on January 29

The city Corporation will organise a development seminar to generate ideas for the city’s developmental priorities as a newly elected administration takes charge.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is expected to take part in the seminar to be held on January 29, a day ahead of the first council meeting of the new administration.

Advertising

Advertising

Experts to take part

Experts from various fields will be taking part in the seminar. On Saturday, an all party meeting was convened to request the cooperation of all the parties and fronts for the smooth conduct of the council meetings. The new council has its task cut out, as it has to prioritise the ongoing projects, as well as prepare the plan for the next financial year as well as the next five years.

“The agenda for the first meeting is yet to be finalised. All the standing committees met on Saturday. We have the revision projects from the current year to be considered. Quite a few projects are remaining to be implemented by March. There are also decisions to be made regarding the selection of beneficiaries for the various welfare projects and pensions,” said a Corporation official

Meanwhile, Deputy Mayor P.K.Raju said that preparations for the budget have begun.

The Corporation’s budget will be presented in February, before the assembly elections are announced. The work on preparing the annual plan for the 2021-22 financial year will begin this month.

It has to be completed before February end.

The State government had four years back stipulated that all plan preparation of the local bodies have to be completed before the beginning of the financial year, allowing a full year for implementation. This change had reflected in the increased fund utilisation of the local bodies.

Previously, plan preparation used to happen during the financial year, leaving only three or four months for the actual implementation on the ground.

Working groups

The working groups will meet ahead of the plan preparation. The planning committee will be re-constituted. Ward sabhas will also be convened.