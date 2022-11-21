City Corporation bags award for best disabled-friendly city

November 21, 2022 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has won the State government’s award for the best disabled-friendly city Corporation this year through various initiatives including funding of maintenance of cochlear implants for aurally challenged, provision of scooters, wheelchairs and scholarships and by making public buildings disabled-friendly. As per data from the civic body, it has spent a total of ₹11.07 crore for various projects related to the differently-abled in the past two years. This is excluding the money spent on making buildings disabled-friendly and for welfare pensions for disabled.

One of the major spendings has been for the ‘Nanma’ scholarship programme for the mentally challenged, for which a total amount of ₹4.95 crore has been spent. The Corporation has till now enrolled 3,666 beneficiaries for the programme from across the city. Scooters, equipped with side wheels for differently-abled persons have been provided for 171 beneficiaries.

The Corporation has funded maintenance of Cochlear implants for 10 persons. Talking computers has been provided for the visually challenged. A few differently-abled beneficiaries have been provided with funds to set up wayside shops. Funds have also been spent on various equipment required by the differently-abled. As part of measures to ensure that public buildings are accessible to the differently-abled, several of the buildings under the Corporation, including its offices, anganwadis and schools have been equipped with ramps and other facilities.

The civic body also conducted campaigns to ensure that all eligible differently-abled beneficiaries sign up for welfare pensions. The drive to provide unique identity cards for the differently-abled has also progressed considerably. Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu will present the award to the Corporation on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 3. Kannur has won the award for the best disabled-friendly district panchayat, while Kozhikode has won the award for the best disabled-friendly district administration.

