City circular service, Grama Vandi of KSRTC win national recognition

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
November 02, 2022 20:49 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The city circular service of the Kerala Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) won the national ‘Commentation Award in Urban Transport’ in the category of ‘City with the best Public Transport System’.

The ‘Grama Vandi’ launched by the KSRTC, in association with local self-government institutions in the State, also won the Award of Excellence in Urban Transport.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Projects designed to strengthen public transport in all urban areas of India were considered for the awards instituted by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry. The awards would be presented by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan in the presence of Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore at the Urban Mobility India (UMI) conference to be held in Kochi on November 6, said a release issued by the KSRTC here on Wednesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app