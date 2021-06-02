City circular bus services to be launched

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

02 June 2021 21:25 IST

It will link important government offices in the capital

The KSRTC will soon commence City Circular services linking important government offices in the capital for the hassle free movement of citizens.

The services will be worked out in such a way that the commuters will not have to reach East Fort for travelling to these offices, Transport Minister Antony Raju said. The buses will have different colours-Blue, Red, Orange and Purple-to indicate the route they ply.

Initially, buses will be launched in seven circular routes and later 15 routes. The low floor JNNURM buses with wide doors will be used for services and the buses will operate in fixed intervals. Around 200 buses are to be used.

The low floor buses are being revamped by removing some seats to carry more passengers. Mr. Raju visited the Central Works Pappanamcode on Wednesday where the buses are being revamped and painted. The Minister said the KSRTC will introduce daily pass that enables the commuter to travel on all circular routes.