City basks in Christmas glory amid caution over reports on COVID surge

December 24, 2022 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Get-togethers, prayers, midnight rituals, and an overwhelming celebratory mood marked Christmas eve in the capital city on Saturday night.

Cardinal Mar Baselios Cleemis led the faithful in prayers and mass at St. Mary’s Cathedral, Pattom, while Archbishop Thomas J. Netto led the special prayers at St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Palayam. Special prayers were also held in churches, across denominations, including Mateer Memorial Church at LMS Junction, Madre De Deus Church at Vettucaud, and the Syrian denomination churches at Spencer Junction and Punnen Road.

The city centre has been drowned in Christmas festivities over the past week, with the Museum-Kowdiar Road being lit up with colourful illumination. ‘Nagaravasantham’, the flower show, which began two days ago at Kanakakkunnu Palace as well as in various other parts of the city, also added to the festive fervour.

Large crowds have been witnessed in the area around the LMS Cathedral at Palayam, which has been decked up with a large number of stars as well as a live crib for the occasion. A huge installation of Santa Claus, placed at the church gates, has turned out to be a major attraction for children.

Special Christmas eve services with Christmas carols and candle light processions were organised in many churches. The churches were adorned with colourful lights and stars. Decorated cribs and Christmas trees added to the charm. Carols have also been organised by groups of youths in various localities. With large crowds turning out to watch the festivities on the streets, the city roads have been witnessing traffic snarls, especially in Palayam, Vellayambalam and Kowdiar.

Although the celebrations have been of a much bigger scale this year due to disappearance of much of the COVID-19 restrictions, including masking, the recent reports of surge in cases in different parts of the world, has led to some amount of caution here too as the Christmas day neared.