City-based organisations hail Budget

Budget termed as “capital-friendly and growth oriented”

Various city-based organisations have lauded the government for ensuring focus on the development of the State capital in the Budget presented on Friday.

Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TCCI), Awake Trivandrum, Trivandrum Agenda Task Force (TATF), and Confederation of Kerala Tourism Industry (CKTI), termed the Budget as “capital-friendly and growth oriented”. The emphasis on infrastructure, R&D ecosystem, knowledge economy, and tourism, would go a long way in advancing the capital region into one of the best developed ones in the country, they said in a statement.

TCCI president S.N. Raghuchandran Nair said the Budget proposals highlighted the priority given to upgrade physical infrastructure. “Allocation of ₹1,000 crore from KIIFB for the outer ring road will accelerate the land acquisition process. The road is expected to trigger a rapid industrialisation of the region,” he said.

He added the proposed upgradation of Regional Cancer Centre as well as the allocations made for the Science Park, Medical Tech Innovation Parks, and the Institute of Advanced Virology, were bound to boost the State’s prospects of becoming an R&D hub in south India.

Awake Trivandrum secretary R. Anil Kumar said the Global Science Festival that would be held in Thiruvananthapuram would help showcase its capabilities to the world.

TATF secretary K. Srikant felt the proposed IT corridor from Thiruvananthapuram to Kollam and the centre of excellence in aerospace and defence at Technocity would be instrumental in transforming the region into a destination for knowledge industry.

The proposed cruise tourism project involving Kovalam had the potential to attract more visitors to the region, CKTI president E.M. Najeeb said.