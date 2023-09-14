HamberMenu
City airport ships 8 tonnes of flowers during Onam

Six tonnes of flowers shipped to various cities in the country and two tonnes to foreign countries.

September 14, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport shipped eight tonnes of flowers through its cargo terminal during the Onam season. While six tonnes were shipped to various cities in the country, two tonnes were to foreign countries, including the Gulf. The majority of the exported flowers were sourced from areas in Tamil Nadu including Tovala.

Exports of perishable goods, including fruits and vegetables, also increased during the month of Onam. As many as 25 tonnes were shipped to cities in the country during the just concluded festival period, while 1498 tonnes to overseas. In July it was 6 tonnes and 1299 tonnes, respectively.

A total of 1515 tonnes of goods were exported to foreign countries in the month of August and 214 tonnes of goods to other cities in the country, registering a 12% increase compared to July. Kerala State Industrial Enterprises Limited is handling international cargo operations at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport, said a release from the airport.

