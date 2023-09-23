City airport marks 26 % growth in passenger traffic in August

September 23, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has posted 26 % growth in passenger volume to 3.73 lakh in August 2023 compared to 2.95 lakh in the same month last year.

This is the highest passenger traffic figure since the COVID-19 crisis. Average number of daily passengers has also increased to 12,000. The number of daily aircraft traffic movements averaged around 80, taking a total of 2,416 air traffic movements in August.

The airport also hosted 1.97 lakh domestic travellers and 1.75 lakh foreign travellers in August. The number of weekly services to foreign countries has increased to 126 and the number of services to other cities in India has increased to 154. With the increase in services to Mumbai and Delhi, fares have come down and connectivity to foreign countries and other cities in India has become easier, said a recent release issued by the airport.

Various projects are in progress at the airport to improve infrastructure and safety in line with the increase in passenger traffic, said the release.