City airport commissions runway rubber removal machine  

October 26, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
The advanced runway rubber removal machine procured by the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport

An advanced runway rubber removal machine has been commissioned at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to ensure the safety of the aircraft and passengers. The new runway rubber deposit and paint removal machine can also be used for foreign object removal and old airside marking removal, said a release issued by the airport here on Thursday.

During landing and take-off, rubber from aircraft tires is deposited on the runway. The Transport Research Board has estimated that an average aircraft landing leaves 700 g of rubber forming a thin layer on the runway surface, whereas a jumbo jet drops down 1.5 kg of rubber deposit. Repeated touchdowns of various types of aircraft spread rubber deposits all over the landing zone of the runway leading to reduction in the coefficient of friction of the runway.

Rubber deposits on the runways can be dangerous as they reduce the friction with aircraft tires and impact the breaking and control of the aircraft and the risk would multiply in wet conditions. There is a guideline from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation that this rubber deposited should be removed at regular intervals proportionate to the use of the runway. 

Until now, this task was carried out by bringing the machine from Chennai airport. The machine uses plain water, thus is very environment-friendly and also is a very efficient machine that cleans both side of landing zone of the runway and restores friction within 10 hours of operation time. The machine cost a sum of around ₹7 crores.  

