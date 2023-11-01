HamberMenu
City Airport: 7% increase in flight services during winter schedule

As per the new schedule, there would be a total of 628 weekly air traffic movements (ATMs) during the winter schedule, while there were 586 in the previous summer schedule

November 01, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has announced its winter schedule with 7% more weekly flight operations as compared to the summer schedule. The winter schedule that came into effect on October 30 will continue till March 30, 2024. 

As per the new schedule, there would be a total of 628 weekly air traffic movements (ATMs) during the winter schedule, while there were 586 in the previous summer schedule. New destinations like Kuala Lumpur will be added. Additional services to Bengaluru in domestic and Abu Dhabi in international destinations are also listed in the new schedule.  

In the international sector, the ATMs will increase by 11% from the current level of 248 weekly ATMs to 276 for winter. Malaysian Airlines and Air Asia Berhad will start services to Kuala Lumpur. Air Arabia will add one more daily service to Abu Dhabi along with their two daily services. Etihad will resume service to Abu Dhabi from January 1, according to airport authorities.

On the domestic front, the ATMs will increase by 4% from the current level of 338 weekly ATMs to 352 for winter. The Air India Express will start two daily services and Vistara will start three daily services to Bengaluru.

