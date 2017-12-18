CITU union pledges support to KSRTC pensioners

The stir of the 38,516-odd retirees of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), for pension arrears that have mounted to five months, has received support from an unexpected quarter — CITU-affiliated KSRT Employees Association (KSRTEA).

The KSRTEA, one of the two recognised unions in the ailing State transport corporation, on Monday openly pledged support to the agitation by the KSRTC Pensioners Organisation.

The KSRTEA has also asked the government to take immediate steps to disburse the arrears.

The KSRTEA’s support to the pensioners and their decision to intensify the struggle from December 20 come close on the heels of Facebook post of the Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac on Sunday that the government cannot take over the pension liability of the KSRTC as demanded by the pensioners.

The monthly pension bill of the KSRTC comes around ₹59.67 crore.

Even while supporting the pensioners, KSRTEA general secretary C.K. Harikrishnan said those on the rolls in KSRTC were not against the ongoing revamp of the KSRTC aimed at helping the transport utility to remain afloat.

Revenue deficit

The crisis is due to the monthly revenue-deficit gap going up to ₹175 crore, of which ₹90 crore is for loan repayment.

Full pension for the months of October, November, December and balance of the part payment of pension after ₹10,000 for June and September are due to the retirees. A sum of ₹240 crore is needed to clear the pension arrears and the pension for January will also have to be paid before December 25 in view of Christmas.

Thampanoor Ravi, President of the INTUC-affiliated Transport Democratic Federation (TDF), the other recognised union, said the government should honour the announcement made by Dr. Isaac that it would pay pension for next two years and that pension arrears would be settled before September 30.

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Road Transport Pensioners Organisation has decided to organise road blockade on December 20 in front of the Secretariat and in all the districts to get the pension arrears.

“The government and the Finance Minister has gone back on the assurance give to us. We are fighting for the pension which the government was disbursing for the last 33 years,” the organisation president K. John said.