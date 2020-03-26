CITU to offer free services

Extending their support to the government in dealing with the health emergency, Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) workers in the district will offer free services.

Loading and unloading of goods to be distributed among the needy would not be charged and the workers would undertake the delivery. They will distribute provision kits to the elderly and ailing persons living in both urban and rural areas.

Midday meal workers attached to the CITU will now handle the works at community kitchens, while continuing education preraks will distribute books from libraries. "All workers are willing to volunteer as per the instructions of the government, the Health Department and the panchayat,” said CITU district secretary S. Jayamohan.

Those working with Kerala State Cooperative Consumers’ Federation and Shops Union will home deliver goods to families who are not able to travel.

“Public can get in touch with Consumerfed outlets and place orders. Our workers will deliver the goods in their vehicles,” he said. Since labourers working in the plantations in the eastern parts of the district will face connectivity issues due to the lack of public transport, the workers will collect and distribute provisions.]

CITU leaders have already given instructions to union conveners to ensure the supply of essential commodities to those working in plantation sector.