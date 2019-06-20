CITU-led stir gathers steam

The agitation of landless plantation workers under the banner of the Centre of India Trade Unions (CITU) intensified on Thursday with more workers reaching the revenue land to make sheds there, demanding land to the landless estate workers.

The indefinite dhrana in front of the Chinnakanal village office began on May 14 demanding ten cents of land and financial assistance for building houses for the landless estate workers. The agitation was launched after a group of estate workers, under the banner of an agitation council, occupied the encroached land and made sheds.

Workers under the CITU came in a procession led by Communist Party of India (Marxist) local leaders after announcing the agitation plan on Wednesday. Hundreds of workers had already occupied the revenue land in Chinnakanal and erected sheds there. A party leader said that about 1,300 estate workers in Chinnakanal, Suryanelly, and Panniyar had no house or land and it was their decision to unite all workers irrespective of party leanings. The police arrested the leaders and the estate workers while they were going as a procession to occupy the revenue land.

Meanwhile, Rajesh, a leader of the agitation council which launched the workers’ stir by erecting sheds at Suryanelly on the land that is said to be encroached on by a Mumbai-based company, said that the agitation by the CPI(M) leadership was to help major encroachers in Chinnakanal.

Relay hunger strike

The agitation under the banner of the CITU was intensified when the relay hunger strike started by the agitation council and supported by the Congress and the Communist Party of India (CPI) entered the 75th day on Thursday.

Mr. Rajesh also said that a local leader leading the CITU agitation was an accused in a number of land encroachment cases.

The agitation was announced to disrupt the government move to verify the title deeds of all in Chinnakanal village.

He also accused that the CITU-led agitators were trying to enter the government land instead of the encroached land by the land mafia in Chinnakanal village.