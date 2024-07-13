GIFT a SubscriptionGift
 CITU launches ‘Thozhilalikkoru Bhavanam’ project  

Published - July 13, 2024 07:01 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Housing will be provided to all homeless persons in the State, Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal has said.

He was inaugurating ‘Thozhilalikkoru Bhavanam’, a project launched by CITU Kollam district committee to build 10 houses for homeless and economically backward families.

“Even though the Central government is creating a financial crisis for Kerala by not providing rightful funds, the State government will give priority to the problems of the working class,” said the Minister who also laid the foundation stone of the house for Sheela, who works at the shelling section of Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation (KSCDC) factory at Nedumbayikkulam.

CITU district secretary S. Jayamohan presided over the function while CPI(M) Neduvathur area secretary J. Ramanujan, CITU Kollam district president Thulasidhara Kurup, Madanthakode Murali, Shahi Mol, Sanal Kumar, factory manager Maheshwari and labourers were present.

