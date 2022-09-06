CITU-affiliated union wants Corpn. to reinstate suspended workers

They had allegedly dumped food served as Onam feast in the drain

Staff Reporter THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
September 06, 2022 20:26 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Workers affiliated to the  Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation Workers’ Association protesting in front of the Corporation office on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation's decision to suspend seven sanitation workers and terminate four temporary cleaning staff allegedly for dumping food served as Onasadya seems to have backfired with the Left-aligned workers' unions coming out in protest against it.

The administration had said action was being taken against the 11 workers of the Chala health circle, as they had dumped Onasadya in a waste bin for being asked to report to work at a time when they had scheduled Onam celebrations.

The Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation Workers' Association, affiliated to CITU, which staged a protest in front of the Corporation office on Tuesday accused the Corporation additional secretary of taking action against the workers based on a false report submitted by a health official.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The association has demanded that the workers should be reinstated. Speaking to The Hindu, the Association General Secretary Kannammoola Vijayan said that the workers' version of the events were never heard before taking action against them.

According to him, the workers had reported to work on that day at 5 a.m., instead of 7 a.m., as they had planned to celebrate Onam. They had finished the day's work by around 9 a.m. and had cleared a space near the Chala health circle office for organising Onam celebrations.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

However, a junior health inspector arrived at the spot with a tipper lorry and asked them to join for drain cleaning work at Attakkulangara. The work went on for some more hours, after which a section of the workers went home in protest, as their planned celebrations did not happen.

"A few of the remaining went back and dumped the leftover food, which they had arranged with their own money. They had sent a video of this in some Whatsapp groups, which went viral, leading to comments that misinterpreted their actions. These are people who know the value of the food we eat, much more than the ones who criticise them. The same officials who have recommended this inhuman action against them had their own Onam celebrations," said Mr. Vijayan.

According to him, three of the terminated temporary workers are women, while nine of the 11 workers belong to SC/ST communities. The Corporation's action against the workers was initially hailed by a large section on social media. However, another section, including some left supporters, criticised the move.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app