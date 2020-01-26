Citizenship not a favour, says SYS

The Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS) took out a rally at Perinthalmanna on Saturday, proclaiming that “citizenship is not anybody’s favour”.

Hundreds of volunteers attended the rally and condemned the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Select volunteers from 75 SYC circles in the district rallied in the front rows. SYS district cabinet members E.K. Mohammed Koya Saqafi, K.P. Jamal Karulai, A.P. Basheer Chellakodi, Hasainar Saqafi, Muinuddin Saqafi, V.P.M. Ishaq, and Abdurahman Karakunnu led the rally.

Inaugurating a public meeting after the rally, Grand Mufti and All India Jamiyyathul Ulama general secretary, Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar, said peaceful protests being held across the country were meant to protect the Constitution.

He said the CAA was a blatant violation of the Constitution, and that it should be defeated through peaceful and persistent protests. It was the Constitution’s charm of giving equal status to all religions that made India a beautiful countryin the world, he said.

“The majority in Parliament is not a licence for the Bharatiya Janata Party Government to ravage the Constitution,” he said.

Lawyer-activist Jignesh Mevani was the chief guest at the function.