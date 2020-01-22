Citizens will have to suffer for acting responsibly: Thomas

State’s seniormost IPS officer in service Jacob Thomas, who is currently managing director of Metal Industries Ltd., Shoranur, said here on Wednesday that citizens would have to suffer some loss for acting responsibly in a democratic society.

Delivering the Sanjay Chandrasekhar Memorial Lecture organised by the Press Club, Palakkad, Mr. Thomas said, “A citizen’s role is not to keep mum fearing personal loss. Even if it causes them some loss, good citizens should perform their role,” he said.

Name, a burden

Mr. Thomas said that that even names had become a burden on the people.

“You are being segregated and branded as per your name. Your ideology, your religion, and everything matters,” he said.

During a discussion on the role of citizens, Mr. Thomas said that legislative intent of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) was the vital thing.

“But I do not know the actual legislative intent of the CAA.” He said the State government, as a legal entity, had the right to approach the judiciary against the CAA.

“In fact, the government has approached the Supreme Court to send home a very important message.”

He blamed the government officials for the situation leading to the demolition of the apartments at Maradu, causing heavy destruction and loss. “If the government officials concerned had raised a hue and cry against the illegal actions in time, then this heavy loss could have been saved.”

