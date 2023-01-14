Citizens’ initiative to support NGOs for city development

January 14, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Awake Trivandrum, a voluntary citizens’ initiative that works for growth of Thiruvananthapuram and neighbouring districts, will support non-governmental organisations that work in areas related to city region development.

Select projects would be recommended for support from corporates and public sector undertakings. The aim was to promote innovative and sustainable urban development initiatives, S.N. Raghuchandran Nair, president of Awake Trivandrum, said.

The focus of the initiative this year would be on key areas that the city can focus on in order to improve the quality of life for residents and attract more visitors and investment. Infrastructure, social development, solid waste management, environment, health care, and education were on the list, R. Anil Kumar, secretary, Awake Trivandrum, said. Last date for filing applications is January 26.