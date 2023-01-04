Citizen facilitation centres to be set up in grama panchayats in State

January 04, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

All grama panchayats in the State will have citizen facilitation centres to help the public visiting the offices to access various services. Although a front office system was set up in the grama panchayats more than a decade ago, a citizen facilitation centre attached to it was found to be essential to help the public know about and access services and benefits from various government departments and agencies.

The citizen facilitation centres are meant to provide information about any scheme or service across any department, even if it is not directly related to the grama panchayat. The facilitation centres are to be set up in all grama panchayats before January 10, as per a Government Order issued last week. In grama panchayats, which already have a Kudumbashree helpdesk, it can be turned into a citizen facilitation centre, while in grama panchayats without a helpdesk, a technical assistant from the grama panchayat office can be deployed to run the centre. In grama panchayats without a technical assistant, a person holding a Master of Social Work (MSW) degree can be appointed for the purpose.

Volunteers will also be deployed in these centres if the need arises. The technically qualified interns who were appointed in all local bodies to help entrepreneurs as part of the State government’s entrepreneurship year initiatives can also be used for the purpose. Those who are appointed in the facilitation centres should have the knowledge about all the schemes and services provided by the various government departments and agencies. The Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA) will be organising training sessions and preparing the handbooks, which will be kept at the facilitation centres. The departments and agencies will periodically update the facilitation centres about their latest initiatives. A monitoring unit will be set up at the local self government department to oversee this process.