Citizen facilitation centres in all grama panchayats by April: Minister

February 01, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Local Self-Governments Minister M.B. Rajesh has said citizen facilitation centres will come up in all grama panchayats by April. Such facilities that will be attached to the existing front offices in the local bodies are meant to provide information about services and schemes provided by government departments and agencies.

Replying to questions in the Assembly on Wednesday, Mr. Rajesh said technical assistants in grama panchayat offices will be tasked with manning such centres. In grama panchayats without technical assistants, a person holding a Master of Social Work (MSW) degree can be appointed for the purpose. Those grama panchayats which already have Kudumbashree helpdesks can turn them into citizen facilitation centres.

The government’s citizen service portal has received considerable acceptance among the public. As many as 12,08,520 of the 85,50,275 files (14.13%) that landed in the Integrated Local Self-Governance Management System (ILGMS), until January 29 were submitted through the citizen service portal. A total of 10,41,873 (86.21% of the files received through the portal) have been disposed of, the Minister said.

Mr. Rajesh added that online services similar to those provided in grama panchayats through ILGMS will be introduced in all corporations and municipalities by August, following a trial run in April.