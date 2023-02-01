ADVERTISEMENT

Citizen facilitation centres in all grama panchayats by April: Minister

February 01, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Local Self-Governments Minister M.B. Rajesh has said citizen facilitation centres will come up in all grama panchayats by April. Such facilities that will be attached to the existing front offices in the local bodies are meant to provide information about services and schemes provided by government departments and agencies.

Replying to questions in the Assembly on Wednesday, Mr. Rajesh said technical assistants in grama panchayat offices will be tasked with manning such centres. In grama panchayats without technical assistants, a person holding a Master of Social Work (MSW) degree can be appointed for the purpose. Those grama panchayats which already have Kudumbashree helpdesks can turn them into citizen facilitation centres.

The government’s citizen service portal has received considerable acceptance among the public. As many as 12,08,520 of the 85,50,275 files (14.13%) that landed in the Integrated Local Self-Governance Management System (ILGMS), until January 29 were submitted through the citizen service portal. A total of 10,41,873 (86.21% of the files received through the portal) have been disposed of, the Minister said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Rajesh added that online services similar to those provided in grama panchayats through ILGMS will be introduced in all corporations and municipalities by August, following a trial run in April.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US