CISF personnel quarantined at Kannur airport

The Kannur International Airport on Wednesday briefly closed the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) office and quarantined employees there who came in contact with one of the four CISF personnel who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Tuesday.

Apparently, a CISF guard, who had returned to Kerala from his home in North India after leave, joined duty after 14 days of quarantine. He had received the medical clearance to return to work. However, a day after joining duty, he showed symptoms of the disease. He was taken to the Kuthuparamba Government Hospital and was later referred to the Anjarakandy COVID-19 treatment centre.

V. Thulasidas, Managing Director, Kannur International Airport Limited, said that before the lockdown was announced, 50 CISF personnel had gone on leave. On their return, they were sent into quarantine at a building at Valiyavelicham near the airport. He said that initially one guard showed symptoms of the disease, and health officials were alerted. Later, three more personnel tested positive. So far, eight personnel have tested positive for the disease.

However, one of the personnel tested positive after 14 days of quarantine, Mr. Thulasidas said. He had visited the CISF office at the basement of the airport and come in contact with a few people in the office.

“There is nothing to worry as he did not go inside the airport or come in contact with other people outside,” Mr. Thulasidas said. The office premises had to be closed for disinfection and primary contacts were sent into quarantine. Considering the situation, it has been decided to increase the quarantine period from 14 to 28 days,” he said.

District Surveillance Officer Shaj said quarantine facilities had been arranged on the third floor of the building. Samples of 15 personnel were tested and eight of them turned positive. All of them had returned from North Indian States. If more personnel showed symptoms, all in quarantine would be tested, he said.