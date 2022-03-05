CISF organises parade to mark raising day

Force provides security at 353 units, including 68 airports

Force provides security at 353 units, including 68 airports

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) organised a ceremonial parade at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), Thumba, on Saturday to mark the 53rd raising day of the CISF.

VSSC director S. Unnikrishnan Nair took salute. S.K. Jha, Commandant CISF, VSSC, spoke.

The CISF was raised in 1969 with an initial strength of 3,000 personnel, which has now increased to 1.8 lakh. Today it provided security at 353 units, including 68 airports and nine private sector installations, a statement said.