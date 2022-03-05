CISF organises parade to mark raising day
Force provides security at 353 units, including 68 airports
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) organised a ceremonial parade at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), Thumba, on Saturday to mark the 53rd raising day of the CISF.
VSSC director S. Unnikrishnan Nair took salute. S.K. Jha, Commandant CISF, VSSC, spoke.
The CISF was raised in 1969 with an initial strength of 3,000 personnel, which has now increased to 1.8 lakh. Today it provided security at 353 units, including 68 airports and nine private sector installations, a statement said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.