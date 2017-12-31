CIs to be SHOs in 196 stations

As part of the government’s ongoing reform bifurcating law-and-order and crime investigation divisions in police, Circle Inspectors will assume charge as Station House Officers (SHO) of 196 police stations in the State on Monday. The government had earlier appointed seven Circle Inspectors as SHOs.

The move is in accordance with the government’s policy with the prime objective of ensuring effective handling of the law-and-order and crime investigation divisions at police stations. While an officer in the rank of Inspector of Police will carry out the tasks of the SHO, there will be a minimum of two officers of the rank of sub-inspector in each police station to handle the separate divisions. With the current reform, the offices of Circle Inspectors will cease to function in the State.

In the first phase, 196 Circle Inspectors will be appointed as SHOs with their respective posts being shifted to the stations concerned. Fort (Thiruvananthapuram city), Pampa, Ranni (Pathanamthitta), Alappuzha North (Alappuzha), Infopark (Kochi city), Nedumbassery (Ernakulam rural), and Guruvayoor Temple (Thrissur city) stations already have Circle Inspectors as SHOs.

Among the 196 police stations to be converted to Inspector SHO stations, 10 stations had only a single post of SI so far.

In these stations, one more post of SI will be created by shifting similar posts from other stations.

For the 268 remaining police stations where there is no Inspector of Police for supervision, the general supervisory responsibility shall henceforth be with the Sub Divisional Officers concerned until the implementation of the second phase of the reform.

In cases where the police station and the circle office are in the same building, it will function as a composite police station. If the circle office building is a separate one within the same compound or away from the compound, the Inspector SHO shall have his office in the main station building and the circle office building will be utilised as an annex of the police station.