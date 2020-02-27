Kerala

Circular kicks up row

On a day when Higher Education minister K.T. Jaleel visited Mahatma Gandhi University to inaugurate the annual conference organised by the Mahatma Gandhi University Employees Association (MGUEA), a circular issued by the institution granting permission to union members for attending the programme kicked up a row.

The circular, issued by Premkumar R., Assistant Registrar 1 (Administration), stated that the Registrar had given permission to the union’s members to attend the event on February 27 and 28.

“Those who are attending the programme are required to mark their attendance in the morning and evening as usual,” it said.

When contacted, Vice Chancellor Sabu Thomas sought to dismiss any wrongdoings behind the circular. “The employees of all unions are permitted to attend such events without affecting their routine work and this has been the norm for more than three decades now,” Mr. Thomas said.

