Circular for payment of May month’s salary to higher secondary teachers issued

The General Education department has issued a circular directing Principals to pay salary for the month of May to higher secondary teachers who have not been relieved from their old school, those who have been relieved but are unable to join their new schools, and those who have joined their new schools but their Spark software (used for salary distribution) transfer has not been completed.

Hundreds of higher secondary teachers have not received their salary for May owing to proceedings in the High Court and the Kerala Administrative Tribunal over the higher secondary transfer for 2023-24.

The teachers had got the salary for the months of February and March after the department issued circulars asking Principals to pay the teachers who had not been relieved from their old school and those who had been relieved but were unable to join their new schools.

However, with the case continuing to be heard in the High Court, the teachers had been seeking that directions be issued for payment of salary for May from their old schools.

