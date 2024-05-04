Circular asks higher secondary teachers to join new schools immediately

May 04, 2024 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Directorate of General Education has issued a circular that higher secondary teachers who were relieved from their schools on the basis of a transfer order issued on February 16 but were unable to join their new schools should do so immediately.

The circular issued on Saturday directed the school principals to take necessary steps in this regard.

Employees who have been transferred in SPARK software will get their salary from the new school, while those who have not been transferred in SPARK can get their salary processed from the old school this time too.

SPARK of teachers who have joined the new school should be transferred immediately.

Service of teachers who were relieved from their schools following the transfer order but unable to join the school to which they had been transferred owing to a stay will be regularised later for this period with government approval.

The Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) had set aside two lists – Home Station and Other Transfer List- on a plea by a higher secondary teacher against the final transfer order issued in February and directed the Director of General Education to issued a revised transfer list.

However, the High Court on a plea by another teacher directed that the KAT order should not affect transfers already made.

The circular issued on Saturday is for implementation of the High Court direction.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Higher Secondary Teachers’ Union (KSHTU) has decided not to go ahead with the protest at the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) scheduled for May 8 in wake of the circular.

