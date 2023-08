Cinematographer Aravindakshan Nair passes away

August 30, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

V. Aravindakshan Nair, cinematographer and former senior cameraman at the Kerala State Film Development Corporation’’s (KSFDC)‘s Chithranjali Studio, passed away on Tuesday evening. He was 72.

Aravindakshan Nair, who is best known for his screen name V. Aravind, has worked in a host of films, serials, and documentaries. Aravind’s major films include ‘Achan Pattalam’, ‘Anakha’, ‘Sreeragam’, ‘Inapraavukal’, ‘Post Box No. 27,’ and ‘Ponnaranjaanam’. His last film was ‘Maadhaveeyam’ (2019), directed by Thejas Perumanna. Aravind also worked in the films of Shaji N. Karun, K.R. Mohanan, and Lenin Rajendran.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.