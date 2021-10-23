Cinemas to open tomorrow, screening from Wednesday

The screening of Daniel Craig’s last James Bond movie No Time to Die and Venom: Let There Be Carnage, starring Tom Hardy, from Wednesday onwards will mark the reopening of cinemas across the State after remaining shut following the second wave of the pandemic in April.

The theatres will reopen on Monday as decided at the meeting of film trade bodies with Saji Cherian, Minister for Cinema, on Friday. “The screening will start from Wednesday, as we need at least two days of time for the preparatory works,” said K. Vijayakumar, president of the Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK), here on Saturday.

Actor Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor will release on Thursday. Joju George’s Star will be the first Malayalam movie to reach cinemas after the reopening as it would be screened from Friday onwards. Actor Rajinikanth’s Diwali release Annaatthe will hit theatres on November 4. Dulquer Salman’s Kurup will be the first major release in Malayalam to reach the theatres on November 12 followed by Suresh Gopi’s Kaaval on November 24.

The government had granted permission to reopen theatres, with 50% occupancy. Only those who have got two doses will be allowed into theatres.