Cinemas to be opened soon: Minister

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

14 September 2021 20:00 IST

‘Progress in vaccination coverage to hasten opening’

Culture Minister Saji Cherian has said that cinema theatres were likely to be opened soon in the State.

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, he said the government that has withdrawn several COVID-19-induced curbs lately will soon take a call on resuming activities in closed spaces such as cinemas and auditoriums. The marked progress in vaccination coverage is bound to hasten their reopening, he said.

He added that the government was going ahead with its decision to conduct the International Film Festival of Kerala. However, the schedule and its mode was yet to be finalised, he said.