Cinemas in Kerala to open on October 25 with no major releases

The Malayalam film industry is likely to have a muted start despite the State government nod to open theatres from October 25 onwards.

There would be no major release in the initial week as producers of big budget movies have deferred their plans in view of the conditions prescribed by the government. Cinemas could resume screening with 50% occupancy. Movie goers should have taken two doses of vaccine.

Actor Mohanlal’s Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham and Aarattu are among the major films to have a delayed release, as the producers are not sure whether the film buffs would rush to the theatres in the initial weeks itself.

“It would not be financially viable to release a movie like Marakkar:Arabikadalinte Simham with 50% capacity. There will be no clarity on the box-office returns, if we plan to release a big budget movie in the first week of reopening,” said M. Renjith, president of the Kerala Film Producers’ Association (KFPA).

On an earlier agreement to have an exclusive run for Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham in over 600 cinemas in the State to bring back the audiences to the theatres, Mr. Renjith clarified that such a proposal was considered as a festival release in the time of Onam.

K. Vijayakumar, president of Film Exhibitors’ United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK), blamed actors like Mohanlal and Prithviraj for not supporting the theatre owners at this crucial juncture by deciding to release their works like Bro Daddy and Bhramam on the OTT platform.

“They should not forget the fact that it was the big screen that had helped the lead actors to make them what they are today,” he said.

G. Sureshkumar, president of the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce, rejected Mr. Vijayakumar’s position by stating that the producer of a big budget movie like Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham had already incurred heavy losses after being not able to release it in theatres for more than a year. “They are giving movies for digital release to compensate this loss,” he said.

The trade bodies have urged the government to consider its requests like a waiver on fixed electricity charges and scrapping entertainment tax on tickets before reopening theatres.