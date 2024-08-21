GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cinema is my passion, will resume acting from September 6 onwards: Suresh Gopi

Updated - August 21, 2024 07:18 pm IST

Published - August 21, 2024 07:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Says he would be happy to be relieved of his postition as Union Minister

Union Minister of State for Tourism, Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi said here on Wednesday that he will feel saved if he is relieved of his post as cinema remains his passion.

“Though I am yet to receive permission, I will join the shooting of the movie Ottakomban starting on September 6,” he said at an event organised by the Kerla Film Chamber of Commerce to honour him.

The actor stated that he had approached Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting his permission to resume acting in movies. “When I told him that I would like to undertake acting assignments in around 22 movies, he tossed my request letter aside. But he agreed to consider my request,” he said.

The Union Minister, who won from the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency, said that he had not been able to provide time for the people in Thrissur in view of his ministerial priorities. People in States like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Tripura had seen me on more occasions compared to the frequency of my visits to Thrissur,” he said.

He said that the leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party had allocated him the ministerial berth as a mark of respect towards the people of Thrissur, who were instrumental in offering a historic win for the party in the State.

In a lighter vein, he said that his producers may have to take care of the requirements of the officials of his Ministry, who would accompany him during the film shooting. Else, they could choose New Delhi as the location, he said.

